The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after buying an additional 137,484 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

