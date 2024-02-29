The Gap, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

GAP has raised its dividend by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years. GAP has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

GAP Stock Down 2.3 %

GAP stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 502,779 shares of company stock worth $10,751,970. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

