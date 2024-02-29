The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $64.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTB
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $92,290,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.