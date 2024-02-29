The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $64.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 79,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $92,290,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

