The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.36.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

