The J. M. Smucker Company to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.