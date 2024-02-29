The J. M. Smucker Company to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.57.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
