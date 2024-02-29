The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

