The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.55. 415,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

