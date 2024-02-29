The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.10. 210,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,512. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $332.71.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $11,157,492. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

