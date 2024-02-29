The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO John Albert Dunn Buys 4,545 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Shyft Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.
The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHYF
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.