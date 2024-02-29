The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO John Albert Dunn Buys 4,545 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHYF

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.