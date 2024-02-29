ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 399.2% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.67.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.