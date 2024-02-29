Threshold Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $328.90 million and approximately $63.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015125 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.22 or 1.00053756 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00179293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,615,628,651.349787 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03201221 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $60,874,094.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

