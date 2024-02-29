TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.44.

Shares of TJX opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

