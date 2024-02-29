TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

