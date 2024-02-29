Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

MPC opened at $167.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.