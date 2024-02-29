Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $36,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

