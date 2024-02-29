Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40.13 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.