Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.6 %

DRI stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

