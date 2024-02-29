Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,158 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $43,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,107 shares of company stock worth $39,601,521. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

