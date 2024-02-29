Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,235 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $40,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BDX opened at $239.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

