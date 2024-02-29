Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 326,848 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

