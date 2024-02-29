Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 400,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 3.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

