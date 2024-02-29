Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,122 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

