Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,292 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

FAST stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $73.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

