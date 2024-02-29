Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 28,077 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

