Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 37,922 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 592.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 68.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

