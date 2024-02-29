Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 199.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $571.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.94. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

