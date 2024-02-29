Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

