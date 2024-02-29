Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

