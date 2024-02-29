Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,833 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 239.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.41 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,866. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

