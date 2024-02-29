Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 16,914 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,161,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

