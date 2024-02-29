Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 18,950 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

