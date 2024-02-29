Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSEM
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6,400.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 199,823 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 290.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.