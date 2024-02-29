Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6,400.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 199,823 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 290.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

