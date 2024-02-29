TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 270,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
