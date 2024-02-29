TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 270,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.