Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 10,391 call options.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,250. IonQ has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

