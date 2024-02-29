TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

