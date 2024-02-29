TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,171.99. 32,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,105. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,077.03 and a 200 day moving average of $960.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

