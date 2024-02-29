TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG traded down $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $1,166.21. 15,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,531. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,077.03 and its 200 day moving average is $960.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

