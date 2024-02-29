Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 66,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,006. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,553,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,205,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,800. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

