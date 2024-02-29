Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,740 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.