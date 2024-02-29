Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,520 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KDP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.