Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $508.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

