Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,092.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,004.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $965.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,093.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

