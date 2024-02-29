Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.