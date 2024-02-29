Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

