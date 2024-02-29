Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

