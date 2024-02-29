TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $938.2 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas Announces Dividend

Shares of TRS opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TriMas by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriMas by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.