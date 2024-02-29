Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TFPM opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,130 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,242,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.