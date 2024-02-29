Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

AMBP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.27 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.