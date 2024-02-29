Truist Financial Upgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Buy

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

MRSN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

