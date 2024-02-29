TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $139.00

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 536468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.60 ($1.81).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
